Featured
SW Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 12:23PM EDT
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of southwestern Ontario.
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind gusts could hit 90 to 100 km/h.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
Environment Canada says hail and heavy rain is also possible.