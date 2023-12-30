Suspicious vehicle complaint leads to weapons charges in Sarnia

A Dover Center man and Sarnia woman are now facing weapons charges after Sarnia officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the area of Afton Drive Friday night.

The handgun, later determined by police to be a pellet gun, was observed by officers within reach of the occupants along with a large kitchen knife hidden beneath the steering column.

Sarnia police said that a strong police presence and clear communication resulted in the safe arrest of the accused.

Sarnia police seized a pellet handgun and large kitchen knife on Dec. 29, 2023 after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Afton Drive. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X)