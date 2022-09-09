Suspicious shed fire in London

London fire crews respond to a suspicious shed fire on Sept. 9, 2022. (Source: London fire) London fire crews respond to a suspicious shed fire on Sept. 9, 2022. (Source: London fire)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver