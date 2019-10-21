Woodstock police were kept busy over the weekend investigating reported gun shots in one case and a suspicious package in another.

The gun shots were reported in the south end of the city Friday night.

Police flooded the area and observed a motorcyclist fleeing; however they could not determine the source of the sound.

At this time no evidence of actual gun shots has been reported by police.

Earlier that evening police were called to an industrial factory for a suspicious backpack.

With the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Unit it was determined that there were no explosives in the bag.