Featured
Suspicious package deemed safe by police
Windsor police investigating suspicious package in a grocery store parking lot on Monday, March 12, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 1:01PM EDT
Windsor Police brought in the bomb unit to investigate a suspicious package outside a grocery store Monday morning.
A short time later, police indicated that the package was deemed safe.
They had partially blocked off a parking lot the area of Tecumseh Road and Central Avenue to investigate, but it has since been re-opened.
Police thanked the public for their patience.