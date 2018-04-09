

CTV London





London police say a suspicious package found Sunday at the downtown library branch was a non-explosive device.

The package, found in the washroom area, was removed from the library around 4 p.m. to a secure location for further examination, police said.

The explosive disposal unit was responsible for removing the package.

Dundas Street was closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until approximately 10 p.m.

The investigation into who is responsible for leaving the package in the library is ongoing.