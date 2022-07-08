Suspicious fire in Turkey Point

OPP in Norfolk County are investing a suspicious fire at a property on Landon Street in Turkey Point.

Acting St. Ed Sanchuk says it was just after 4 a.m. when crews were called to the scene where volunteer firefighters found an engulfed cottage and camping trailer. Crews were able to stop the blaze from spreading to another nearby cottage.

According to police, the OPP Crime Unit is investigate and is asking any homeowners in the Turkey Point area along Cedar Drive to check their video surveillance systems for any of people or vehicles leaving the area between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).