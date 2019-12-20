LONDON, ONTARIO -- It took 27 firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, that destroyed a house Thurday evening.

Just before 11pm, fire crews were called to a house on Commissioners Road East.

The home was raided by OPP just last week in connection to an illegal gambling investigation that is alleged to have ties to the Hell’s Angels.

When they arrived they found the house engulfed in flames.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told CTV News that the fire was suspicious, and that they would be working with the London Police on their investigation.

"We received an initial 911 call followed by multiple 911 calls of a structure fire behind me here that was fully involved upon our crews arrival. Our crews encountered heavy fire to the roof section in the rear and were able to really do a defensive attack and knock the fire down fairly quickly. We were able to establish a water supply from the hydrant in close proximity to the house. We have twenty-seven firefighters on scene along with a platoon chief and district chief and right now we're putting out hot-spots. We've gained access to the interior... offensive attack as we call it and we have a R.I.T. team set up and we're basically going through the structure now for primary and secondary search, to make sure no ones inside."

