Suspicious death investigation underway in east London

Members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in east London.

Police responded to a call in the 700 block of Queens Avenue on Thursday in relation to checking the welfare of an individual. Upon arrival, police say an adult male was located deceased.

The death was deemed to be suspicious in nature, and the investigation was reassigned to members of our Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.