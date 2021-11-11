Suspicious death at London home under investigation

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

One man has died and another has been arrested after a disturbance at an address just east of Victoria Park.

London police say they responded to a residence on Cartwright Street near Princess Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of the occupants after a disturbance.

One adult male was found in the unit deceased, according to police, while a second man was arrested about 20 minutes later a short distance away.

The second male remains in police custody, but no charges have yet been laid.

The two men are known to each other and police say there is no indication of any ongoing risk to public safety.

The Major Crime Section is investigating the incident as a suspicious death, and area residents can expect a police presence throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.