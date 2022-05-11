Suspended Woodstock mayor attends county council

Oxford County council was in session Wednesday morning and despite a motion to have him suspended, Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch was in attendance, virtually.

As reported in April, Oxford County Council followed suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.

The only difference between the motion passed by Woodstock and the one passed at the county level, is that county council also required Birtch to provide a written request for a leave of absence, which so far, he has not done.

Birtch has been charged with a total of six counts of sexual assault and assault stemming from two different instances. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

CTV News has reached out to Birtch for comment but have yet to hear back.