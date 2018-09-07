

CTV London





The Norfolk County OPP were investigating a theft of an ATM from a financial institution.

It happened on Aug. 30 at approximately 4:13 a.m. at a bank on Main Street South in Waterford.

At least two unknown suspects attended the bank and attached a cable to the ATM.

A flatbed truck was used to remove it from the wall.

Police have determined that the truck left the area and travelled through several streets in Waterford before the vehicle was abandoned on Woodley Road.

A black pickup truck had been seen previously, and police believe a driver may have picked up the suspects and fled.

Two male suspects with faces covered were photographed in the incident.

One was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and camouflage pants.

The other suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket and grey pants.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious leading up to the incident to contact them.