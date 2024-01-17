Suspects steal firearms during break and enter, Waterloo, Ont. man, woman facing charges

A man and woman from Waterloo are facing a slew of weapons charges after they allegedly broke into a north London, Ont. residence earlier this month and stole a number of firearms.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report a break and enter to their home located in the north end of the city.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a number of firearms had been stolen.

No suspects were located.

The investigation was subsequently reassigned to the LPS Street Crime Unit.

Police later reviewed surveillance footage gathered from the area of the break-in which revealed a suspect, a suspect vehicle and a licence plate number.

With the assistance from members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Patrol Division, the vehicle was located at a residence in Waterloo.

As a result of the investigation, on Jan. 15 at approximately 5 p.m., members of the LPS Street Crime Unit with the assistance of members of the WRPS Emergency Response Team and members of the WRPS Service Property and Financial Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Waterloo area.

The search of the residence led to the stolen firearms from the break and enter being located and seized.

As a result of the search warrant being executed, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both of Waterloo, have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Eight (8) counts - careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Five (5) counts - unauthorized possession of a firearm

Three (3) counts - possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Additionally, the female suspect has also been charged with the following offences:

Break and enter place and steal firearm

Five (5) counts - careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Eight (8) counts - possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to re-appear in London court on Wednesday in relation to the charges.