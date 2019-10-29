LONDON, Ont. -- Police are looking for three people after a man was allegedly assaulted during a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

London police say they received a 911 call about a break-in and assault at a home on Jalna Boulevard.

An adult male who had suffered multiple stab wounds was transported to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Investigators say it appears the victim was asleep when he heard what he believed was someone trying to break-in.

He then found three people in the house and was assaulted by one suspect when he approached them, police say.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction but a knife was located by police.

The suspects are described as:

white male, about six feet, two inches tall with his face partially covered with a bandana and wearing a black hoodie

white male, about five feet, eight inches tall with blue eyes, brown hair, face partially covered with a bandana and wearing a black hoodie.

white female, also with her face partially covered with a bandana and wearing a black hoodie

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.