MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP say mattresses tossed onto CP Rail tracks northeast of Ingersoll got stuck under a train, prompting road closures as the tracks were cleared.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday along the tracks where they cross Highway 6 (37th Line) in Zorra Township. Police believe the mattresses were placed there sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the mattresses got stuck under a passing train, which ended up stopped blocking 21st Line and 15th Line until the mattresses could be dislodged from under the train and cleared from the tracks.

Oxford County OPP Detachment Commander Insp. Anthony Hymers said in a statement, "Those who have a complete disregard for the safety and well-being of our citizens can be assured that a focus will be placed on you. The identity of the person(s) responsible for this dangerous act, is a priority as the OPP continues every effort in keeping our communities safe."

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.