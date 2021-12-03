Suspects sought after guns stolen from Strathroy, Ont. Canadian Tire

Strathroy-Caradoc police have released a description of a suspect vehicle after a number of weapons were stolen from a Canadian Tire Wednesday morning.

Police say two male suspects arrived at the Canadian Tire on Adelaide Road shortly after 5 a.m.

They were driving what appeared to be a late 90s or early 2000s dark-coloured GMC Jimmy or Chevrolet Blazer.

The suspects shattered the store's front glass doors to gain entry and then smashed glass displays cabinets containing ammunition before destroying a secured cabinet and stealing several firearms.

The suspect vehicle was last seen southbound on Adelaide around 5:10 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.