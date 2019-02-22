

CTV London





London police have released descriptions of two men sought after allegedly using a gun to steal cannabis on Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of Wortley Road and Askin Street Thursday afternoon after two people were allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

Police say one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the two victims and threatened them before stealing cannabis worth over $1,000 and running away.

No one was injured in the incident.

The first suspect is described as male, Hispanic, between 15 and 20 years old, about 5’8’’ tall, with a medium build, dark eyes and dark short curly hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and oversized bright red shoes.

The second suspect is described as male, black, between 15 and 20 years old, about 6’1’’ tall, with a slim build, long face and loose, dreadlock-style hair. He wore dark clothing and a hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit: www.londoncrimestoppers.com