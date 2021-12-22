Suspects sought after $5K in wire stolen from Listowel, Ont. company

Perth County OPP are looking for public help to identify a pair of suspects in a business break-in.

The incident happened on Dec. 12 around 3:45 a.m. at a business on Rocher Road in Listowel.

Police say the suspects cut padlocks off storage areas and stole wire and cables with an estimated value of over $5,000.

The two suspects left the scene in a light-coloured pickup truck.

One suspect can be seen in surveillance video wearing a green hoodie and dark pants and the other a grey hooded coat, blue jeans and light brown work boots.

Police have released images taken from surveillance video in the hopes of identifying the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122, visit www.opp.ca/reporting or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.