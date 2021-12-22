Suspects sought after $5K in wire stolen from Listowel, Ont. company

Two suspects and a suspect vehicle sought in a break-in in Listowel, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 are seen in these images released by Perth County OPP. Two suspects and a suspect vehicle sought in a break-in in Listowel, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 are seen in these images released by Perth County OPP.

London Top Stories