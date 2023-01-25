Suspects in Goderich robbery arrested: OPP

Huron County OPP continue to investigate a robbery that took place in Goderich at a business on Huron Road, but say two suspects have been arrested and a vehicle of interest has been located.

According to police, around 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 23, police were contacted by a store manager who called to report a robbery that had just occurred.

Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, had reportedly stolen numerous items from the Walmart and loaded the stolen merchandise into an SUV waiting outside the building.

During the robbery, the male suspect brandished a knife and threatened employees who had chased after the suspects. The male suspect also threatened the employees with a gun, however a firearm was not observed.

The vehicle was last seen travelling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and eastbound onto Huron Road leaving Goderich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.