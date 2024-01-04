Suspects from Kitchener-Waterloo charged in fraud investigation: London police

Two men from Kitchener-Waterloo are facing fraud charges after allegedly claiming to be representatives of a heating and cooling business, and defrauding a London resident of $40,000 last month.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2023, members of the Financial Crime Unit were made aware of an alleged fraud that had transpired at a home in the area of Egerton and Vauxhall streets between Dec. 1 and Dec. 16, 2023.

Police learned that the victim had received a phone call from a man claiming to work for a heating and cooling business. He offered the victim a free in-home energy saving inspection, which the victim agreed to.

Two men later attended the victim’s residence and conducted an energy audit. They told the victim they qualified for a grant and free upgrades to their heating and cooling equipment.

London police said the victim was asked for a void cheque and identification to process the transaction, which they provided to the fraudsters.

The victim received new appliances and once installed, later learned a loan for $40,000 had been opened in their name.

The victim notified family who contacted London police to investigate.

As a result of the investigation, two 27-year-old men, both of Kitchener-Waterloo, have been jointly charged with fraud over $5,000.

Both accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 29, 2024 in relation to the charges.

WHAT CAN PEOPLE DO TO PROTECT THEMSELVES?

In response to this investigation, the LPS Financial Crime Unit is warning the community about fraudulent liens on personal property and mortgages known as known as a “notice of security interest (NOSI).”

“This scam involves individuals, who prey on a vulnerable sector of our society, through the offering of repairs to your home, appliance installation or consolidation of outstanding debts.” said Det. Sgt. Adam Steele of the LPS General Investigation Section.

He explained, “People involved in this scam will often initiate contact with their targeted victims, by attending their address or contacting them over the telephone. If something is offered for 'free' or at a severely discounted price, the customer should apply the appropriate amount of skepticism to the deal and ask questions before making a decision.”

Steele warned residents that when deciding to make any repairs to your home or purchase new appliances, ensure that people are working with a reputable company.

“We encourage everyone to talk about this type of fraud with their family and friends, particularly seniors and those who may be in a vulnerable position,” he said.

If you think you may have been the victim of this type of fraud, you can file an online report with the London Police Service or call 519-661-5670 to file a report. You may also call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501 (toll-free).