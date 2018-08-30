

OPP are looking for two suspects they say stole an ATM from a bank in Norfolk County.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the TD Bank on Main Street in Waterford.

They say the suspects appeared to have ripped the machine from the wall.

Police say the suspects used a flat-bed truck that was seen heading south on Main Street, draggin the ATM.

The vehicle was abandoned on Woodley Road.

Police believe the suspects were picked up in a black pickup truck.

Both men had their faces covered.

The first suspect was wearing a dark coloured hoodie style sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

The second was wearing a camouflage jacket with a hood and grey coloured pants.

Anyone with information to assist with the investigation can contact police at 1- 888 - 310 - 1122.