Suspects charged following robbery at Goderich, Ont. Walmart

Multiple robbery, weapons and drug charges have been laid against a man and a woman who police allege robbed a Walmart in Goderich last month, according to Huron County OPP.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, on Jan. 23 at approximately 9:25 p.m., police were contacted by a store manager for a report of a robbery that had just transpired.

Police said a man and a woman had stolen multiple items from the store and loaded the items into a smaller SUV parked just outside the building.

During the robbery, the male suspect had brandished a knife and threatened employees who had chased after the two thieves. The male suspect also threatened employees with a gun, however one was not observed.

The suspect vehicle was seen travelling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and eastbound onto Huron Road before leaving Goderich.

Police said that after viewing media posts, two citizens contacted OPP advising of the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle and the two suspects involved in the investigation.

Police were about to locate and arrest the two suspects who have since been charged. The suspect vehicle was also seized by police during the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Armed robbery

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Dangerous operation

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

Two (2) counts — fail to comply with probation order

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

A 49-year-old woman from London, Ont. has been charged with the following offences for her alleged involvement:

Armed robbery

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Goderich court on March 6.