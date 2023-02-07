Suspects charged following robbery at Goderich, Ont. Walmart
Multiple robbery, weapons and drug charges have been laid against a man and a woman who police allege robbed a Walmart in Goderich last month, according to Huron County OPP.
According to a press release from Huron County OPP, on Jan. 23 at approximately 9:25 p.m., police were contacted by a store manager for a report of a robbery that had just transpired.
Police said a man and a woman had stolen multiple items from the store and loaded the items into a smaller SUV parked just outside the building.
During the robbery, the male suspect had brandished a knife and threatened employees who had chased after the two thieves. The male suspect also threatened employees with a gun, however one was not observed.
The suspect vehicle was seen travelling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and eastbound onto Huron Road before leaving Goderich.
Police said that after viewing media posts, two citizens contacted OPP advising of the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle and the two suspects involved in the investigation.
Police were about to locate and arrest the two suspects who have since been charged. The suspect vehicle was also seized by police during the investigation.
As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Armed robbery
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Dangerous operation
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine
- Two (2) counts — fail to comply with probation order
The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
A 49-year-old woman from London, Ont. has been charged with the following offences for her alleged involvement:
- Armed robbery
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine
The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Goderich court on March 6.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
BREAKING | B.C. to make National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid statutory holiday
The British Columbia government has introduced legislation to make Sept. 30 a paid statutory holiday marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.
U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie 'Dances With Wolves' who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands announced Tuesday that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks, a pledge that comes as Kyiv anticipates a new Russian offensive around the anniversary of its invasion.
Dog named Kujo likely to 'kill or injure,' B.C. court rules in euthanasia decision
A dog named Kujo will be euthanized after a B.C. judge determined the animal is "likely to kill or injure" if released from the pound.
Big tech job cuts keep coming; Zoom latest to trim headcount
Zoom is cutting about 1,300 jobs, or approximately 15% of its workforce. CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post Tuesday that the company ramped up staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses became increasingly reliant on its service as people worked from home. Yuan said Zoom grew three times in size within 24 months to manage demand.
Kitchener
-
'Loved what I did': Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
Some Waterloo region Google employees are now jobless after the tech company announced cuts.
-
Waterloo regional councillors want more automated speed enforcement
Region of Waterloo staff are hoping to double the number of automated speed enforcement sites in the region to 32 this year, but councillors want to see even more cameras added at a faster pace.
-
48-year-old woman dies after Wellington County crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash in Kingsville claims two lives, injures third
Two people have died in a serious single-vehicle crash in Kingsville, a third person was injured and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Police seek woman after alleged beating near downtown
Windsor police say one person has been arrested and they are looking for another suspect after a man was beaten near downtown, resulting in life-threatening injuries.
Barrie
-
Family returns to find Orangeville home ransacked
Police are investigating after an Orangeville house was ransacked during a break-in Monday evening.
-
Collingwood OPP arrest senior on child pornography charges
After a three-month-long investigation, a 69-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 2.
-
Woman, 20, faces attempted murder charge after Barrie officer stabbed in face
A 20-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder following double shooting in the Sault
A 39-year-old suspect is facing attempted murder charges following a double shooting in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.
-
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Highbridge Construction owes $106,000 in rent on storefront
There is a new sign of financial issues with an Ottawa construction company that suddenly closed, leaving customers with unfinished projects unable to recoup their losses.
-
Federal union files complaint against CRA over work-from-home rules
One of Canada's largest unions representing public servants has filed a bad-faith bargaining complaint against the Canada Revenue Agency over what it's calling an "about-face" on the issue of working from home.
Toronto
-
More than 100 woman realize they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars, a CTV News Toronto investigation has found.
-
'We are desperate': Family of slain Toronto tech CEO renews $250,000 reward in unsolved murder case
Nearly five years after Matthew Staikos was gunned down in Toronto, the family of the tech CEO has renewed a $250,000 reward in the unsolved murder case.
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
Montreal
-
Laurier Macdonald High School on lockdown after threat
The Laurier Macdonald High School in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough was placed into lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a threat, but Montreal police say they believe it appears to be unfounded.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student denies he killed fellow student for financial gain
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
-
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.
-
Shooting death of man in Dartmouth ruled a homicide, victim identified
The shooting death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Car crash involving on-duty Winnipeg officers being investigated
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a car crash from last month that involved two on-duty Winnipeg Police Service officers.
-
'Everybody's begging for help': Winnipeg family mourning loss of relatives from Turkiye earthquake
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after two relatives were killed by an earthquake that caused destruction across southeast Turkiye and neighbouring Syria.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Dalhousie Station fell: Calgary police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a CTrain on Tuesday morning appears to have fallen off the platform.
-
Alberta authorities to provide update on former 'Dances With Wolves' actor
The Tsuut'ina Police Service, which serves a community west of Calgary, is expected to share more details about the case against former Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Former B.C., Alta., public health doctor guilty of sex crimes against a child
A former medical health officer in Alberta has been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference of a child.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s Turkish community mobilizes to send emergency supplies to earthquake-stricken homeland
A passenger plane packed with donations and emergency supplies is set to travel from Vancouver, B.C., to Istanbul on Tuesday, as the death toll from Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria surpasses 6,200.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Reward of up to $250K for one of 'Least-Wanted Valentines' in Metro Vancouver
Murder and manslaughter suspects are among the six men named in Crime Stoppers' latest list of the "Least-Wanted Valentines" in Metro Vancouver.