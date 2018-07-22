

CTV London





London police are investigating an early-morning shooting that happened in the area of Parkhurst and Shepherd Avenues.



Police say several shots were fired Sunday from a vehicle - believed to be a black 4-door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows - at another vehicle close by.

There were no reported injuries and nobody has been arrested at this time.



Police say the investigation is in the early stages and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.