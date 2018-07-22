Featured
Suspects at large after shots fired from vehicle in east end
Police released this image of what is believed to be a black 4 door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows from which shots were fired on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 6:09PM EDT
London police are investigating an early-morning shooting that happened in the area of Parkhurst and Shepherd Avenues.
Police say several shots were fired Sunday from a vehicle - believed to be a black 4-door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows - at another vehicle close by.
There were no reported injuries and nobody has been arrested at this time.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.