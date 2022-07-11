'Suspected urine' tossed on front porch of Norfolk County home
OPP are investigating after a bag of “suspected urine” was tossed onto the front porch of a home in Norfolk County.
Police say around 1a.m. on July 7, somebody approached a home on Jackson Side Road in Middleton and “threw a bag of suspected urine onto the front porch.”
The OPP want to remind everybody that if you see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately.
If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid, according to police.
