Suspected COVID-19 Omicron case linked to South Huron hockey tournament

It appears the Omicron variant has arrived in Huron County.

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) says is is investigating at least one potential case of the variant, connected to a pair of fundraising hockey tournaments near Exeter.

The health unit says this is still just a suspect case, and has to be confirmed as the Omicron variant through whole genomic sequencing.

However, staff say they are treating it as an Omicron case because of how easily the variant can spread.

Heath unit contact tracers are urging anyone who attended the Pink in the Rink hockey tournament at the Stephen Township Arena and the Hensall Arena on Saturday, Dec. 4 to get tested for COVID-19 if they display any symptoms, even mild ones.

“We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but it’s clear that it spreads easily,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen in a statement. “HPPH strongly encourages everyone to continue to follow public health guidance, especially by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and limiting the size of social gatherings.”

On Thursday, health units in Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, and Oxford-Elgin strongly recommended indoor gatherings be limited to 10 people or less over the next four weeks, to try and limit the spread of the new variant.

Huron-Perth added 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the region's active case count to 74. The region is dealing with seven outbreaks -- four in schools two in workplaces, and one in a daycare. Four people are in hospital.

Grey-Bruce identified a suspected case of the Omicron variant earlier this week as well, while Middlesex-London is dealing with a large cluster associated with multiple Omicron cases.