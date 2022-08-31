Suspected arson at downtown office commercial building overnight Wednesday

London Police are treating a fire at a downtown office building as a suspected arson.

Emergency crews were called to the rear of 383 Richmond Street at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The back of the building faces Market Lane, across from Covent Garden Market.

Plywood boards were extensively burned by the fire and a large sheet of glass was shattered, leaving charred debris along the walkway.

The boards were painted with encouraging messages and placed on wood frames in front of the glass to protect it after commercial businesses and office spaces were abandoned during the pandemic.

Members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit and London fire are investigating.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and the initial damage estimate is about $60,000.00.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.