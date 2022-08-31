Suspected arson at downtown office commercial building overnight Wednesday
London Police are treating a fire at a downtown office building as a suspected arson.
Emergency crews were called to the rear of 383 Richmond Street at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The back of the building faces Market Lane, across from Covent Garden Market.
Plywood boards were extensively burned by the fire and a large sheet of glass was shattered, leaving charred debris along the walkway.
The boards were painted with encouraging messages and placed on wood frames in front of the glass to protect it after commercial businesses and office spaces were abandoned during the pandemic.
Members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit and London fire are investigating.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and the initial damage estimate is about $60,000.00.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
New 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline to be in place by November 2023: CRTC
A new three-digit telephone number for Canadians in need of mental health and suicide prevention will be in place by November 2023, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced on Wednesday.
'Unfortunate' that politicians have to re-think security in light of hate-filled attacks: PM Trudeau
Calling for politicians and Canadians to reflect on the kind of political discourse they want to have in light of increased vitriol and harassment directed at political figures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it's 'unfortunate' that the 'aggressive bullying and hate-filled tactics of a small number of people' is causing a rethink of security measures.
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
Bank of Canada takes to Twitter to set record straight on 'printing money' claim
As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation.
Markham, Ont. restaurant at centre of mass poisoning to reopen today
A restaurant in Markham, Ont. at the centre of a mass poisoning that sent several people to hospital over the weekend is set to reopen on Wednesday.
Mourners mark Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Mourners marked the 25th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death in Paris on Wednesday, laying flowers and leaving messages on the bridge above the underpass where she was killed in a car crash.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ayr, Ont. in mourning after death of hockey player during game
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
Windsor
-
Three suspects arrested in alleged Windsor assault posted on social media
Windsor police say they have arrested three suspects after releasing a video of an alleged violent assault posted on social media.
-
Break-in suspect found hiding in flower bed outside Chatham home
A 33-year-old man is facing break-in and theft charges after police say they found him hiding in a flower bed outside a Chatham home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
Barrie
-
Mother, six-year-old girl, identified as victims of deadly Canada Day fire
Police identified a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter as the victims of a fatal fire in Caledon on Canada Day.
-
Deadly Barrie, Ont. crash investigation will take time: police
Police continue to search for answers after six young lives were cut short in the early morning hours Saturday in Barrie, Ont.
-
Man, 38, arrested in connection with mischief investigation in Alliston
Police arrested a New Tecumseth man in connection with several complaints about graffiti in Alliston back in May.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes
Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Ontario passes bill that would transfer hospital patients to alternative long-term care homes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed legislation that would force hospital patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
-
Council approves demolishing apartment building for parking lot
Ottawa city council has approved a plan to demolish a downtown apartment building to put up a parking lot.
-
One dead, one injured in South Glengarry crash
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and one has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in South Glengarry Wednesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Montreal
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end. According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Residences Floralies in Lachine.
-
Quebec election: CAQ campaigns in riding once held by member who betrayed party
CAQ Leader François Legault is campaigning in the electoral district of Iberville -- a riding the party won in 2018 but lost after its member joined the Conservatives.
-
Monkeypox case in child under 4 confirmed by Montreal public health officials
Montreal public health officials have confirmed one case of monkeypox in a child under the age of four.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
-
Nearly 14,000 more mammograms are under review across Newfoundland and Labrador
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say nearly 14,000 more mammogram results are under review across the province after the images were analyzed on screens that didn't meet technical standards.
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
70-year-old man in hospital with life-altering injuries after random robbery: WPS
Winnipeg police say they are stepping up patrol after a pair of random home robberies on a Garden City street a day apart.
-
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Calgary
-
Youth arrested, others sought in string of Circle-K robberies
A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with a series of convenience store robberies in northwest Calgary.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta to use $13.2B budget windfall to pay down debt, put cash in piggy bank
Alberta’s finance minister says the government is going to use this year’s projected windfall budget surplus to pay down debt and put some cash in its piggy bank.
-
Brett Kissel, fireworks highlight Calgary's Alberta Day celebrations
The recently minted celebration of Alberta Day will bring a festival feel to Calgary's Prince's Island and dozens of communities throughout the province this long weekend.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta to use $13.2B budget windfall to pay down debt, put cash in piggy bank
Alberta’s finance minister says the government is going to use this year’s projected windfall budget surplus to pay down debt and put some cash in its piggy bank.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
-
Edmonton may be known for winter chill, but heat islands on the rise, researchers say
Researchers at the University of Alberta say a city known for its bone-chilling winter temperatures also has potentially dangerous heat islands that have been getting hotter for the last two decades.
Vancouver
-
Dog killed, woman injured after hit-and-run in Vancouver: police
Vancouver police say they're looking for the driver of an SUV after a dog was killed and a woman injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
-
Driver with open laptop, multiple cellphones went into oncoming traffic: Vancouver police
A driver who appeared to have several electronic devices within reach, including an open laptop, was spotted by Vancouver police going into oncoming traffic.
-
Suspect identified, arrested after multiple brush fires set in Surrey: RCMP
Surrey Mounties say they've identified and arrested a woman in connection to a string of brush fires set in a short period of time earlier this month.