Suspect wanted on outstanding warrant arrested during break and enter

A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a vacant building in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 9, a citizen approached members of the LPS Foot Patrol Unit to report seeing a man enter a vacant building in the area of Dundas and Rectory streets.

With assistance from the Canine Unit and Emergency Response Unit, the building was searched.

Police said the suspect was located inside the building and placed under arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Over the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect was wanted in relation to an outstanding warrant and was in possession of stolen property.

As a result, a 48-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Break and enter with intent

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21 in relation to the charges.