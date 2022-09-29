Suspect vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed Fanshawe student
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect vehicle in relation to a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Fanshawe College student on Hamilton Road earlier this month.
According to a press release from the London Police Service, a photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Sept. 18 has been publicly released, and police are asking the public for help in identifying it.
Police say the suspect vehicle is a two-door blue sedan with a loud muffler.
On Sept. 18 at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to the scene of Hamilton Road and Little Grey Road for a report of a pedestrian injured after being struck by a car.
The pedestrian later died of his injuries, and has since been identified as 29-year-old Jibin Benoy, a Fanshawe student originally from India.
Benoy was biking home after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery when the hit-and-run occurred.
Investigators ask anyone who was on Hamilton Road on Sept. 18 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., or who has dash cam, residential or business video that could assist with the investigation to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
The investigation continues.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Quebec's immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work, and don't speak French," though he later tweeted he expressed "his thoughts badly."
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin
Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.
Rift in Danish royal family after Queen strips four grandchildren of royal titles
A rift has emerged in the Danish royal family following a decision by Queen Margrethe to strip four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles in order to "future-proof" the monarchy.
Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times faster than any other sea on Earth
What may be the broadest and longest study to date has found Canada's Arctic Ocean is growing more acidic up to four times faster than any other sea on the planet.
Diabetes risk twice as high for those who feel lonely: study
People who feel lonely are twice as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, according to a new Norwegian study that analyzed data collected from more than 24,000 people over more than 20 years.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in Viola Erb murder investigation
A 39-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Viola Erb.
-
Kitchener Rangers set to open 60th season with new head coach
The Rangers are dropping the puck for a new season on Friday night.
-
Fence erected around Cambridge encampment
Fencing has been erected around a growing homeless encampment located at 150 Main Street in Cambridge. The fence surrounds several tents which are set up in a parking lot near a Waterloo region social service building.
Windsor
-
Group of southern Ontario coworkers win $1-million Maxmillions prize
A group of five coworkers in southern Ontario are sharing a $1-million lottery prize.
-
One person taken to hospital after crash near WECHU office
Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue.
-
1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: study
There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.
Barrie
-
Three boys accused of breaking into Barrie ambulance bay
Provincial police seek to identify three young teenagers accused of breaking into an ambulance bay in Barrie.
-
Driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck on Highway 11
One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision that sparked flames in Oro Township.
-
Two suspects sought in Barrie business break-in and theft
Police in Barrie are investigating a swift overnight break-in and theft at a business in a south-end plaza.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1
Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.
-
Sudbury police seek suspect in U-Haul hit-and-run
Greater Sudbury Police have gone public with their search for a suspect wanted in a Sept. 17 incident that left a woman with serious injuries.
-
Ontario family wins $2 million in the lottery
A group of four relatives who have played the Ontario lottery together for eight years have finally won big.
Ottawa
-
Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate about a decade after being appointed to the job.
-
Mayoral candidate proposes $9-an-hour parking in downtown Ottawa
Parking prices in downtown Ottawa are the latest hot topic in the municipal election on Thursday. CTV News Ottawa looks at what the candidates for mayor are saying on the campaign trail.
Toronto
-
Ontario's minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
-
More than $65M worth of drugs seized, 20 people arrested following major Ontario bust
A major investigation into an organized group allegedly involved in a host of criminal enterprises has led to the arrest of 20 people and the seizure of tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Ontario, police say.
-
Ontario family wins $2 million in the lottery
A group of four relatives who have played the Ontario lottery together for eight years have finally won big.
Montreal
-
Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital
The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $2.7 million.
-
CAQ minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Quebec to start flu vaccination campaign, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by dozens
Quebec's director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau updated the province on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in Quebec Thursday morning. He said it is too early to talk about an eighth wave, but acknowledged that hospitalizations are rising.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing begins for Winnipeg man who admitted to fatally stabbing daughter
The family of a three-year-old who was fatally stabbed by her father is asking a Winnipeg judge to apply the longest possible sentence for the man.
-
Manitoba's deficit shows signs of improvement: report
Despite a looming economic slowdown or recession, Manitoba’s red ink may be shrinking.
-
COVID cases, hospital admissions down in last week
COVID-19 cases in Manitoba saw a drop compared to the previous week according to the latest data from the province.
Calgary
-
2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
What we know about gun violence, shootings in Calgary so far this year
As of Wednesday Calgary had recorded 106 shooting incidents.
-
Calgary police seek accused in grandparent scam who missed court appearance
Nicky Cotroni-Bruno was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26, but failed to appear.
Edmonton
-
Leduc introduces $1,000 fines to curb catalytic converter thefts
The City of Leduc has made an amendment to its Business Licence Bylaw in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
Alta. family on road trip in Florida ends up with front-row seat to U.S. hurricane
A St. Albert family's months-long, escape-the-Canadian-winter road trip to Florida has them currently hunkering down as tropical storm Ian makes its way onto South Carolina.
-
2 dead after 5-vehicle collision in Mill Woods
A 90-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Mill Woods Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.
-
Microsoft digitally recreates Stanley Park, Science World, other B.C. landmarks
From Stanley Park to the B.C. legislature buildings, some of the most eye-catching landmarks in British Columbia have been digitally recreated by Microsoft.
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | B.C. officials to announce 'health-care improvements' Thursday
The B.C. government is preparing to announce "health-care improvements" at a news conference Thursday afternoon.