Suspect vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed Fanshawe student

London police are looking for a suspect vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2022 on Hamilton Road in London, Ont. Police say the suspect vehicle is a two-door blue sedan with a loud muffler. (Source: London Police Service) London police are looking for a suspect vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2022 on Hamilton Road in London, Ont. Police say the suspect vehicle is a two-door blue sedan with a loud muffler. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.

This aerial photo shows damaged boats and structures in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver