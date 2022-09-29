Suspect vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed Fanshawe student

London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect vehicle in relation to a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Fanshawe College student on Hamilton Road earlier this month.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, a photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Sept. 18 has been publicly released, and police are asking the public for help in identifying it.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a two-door blue sedan with a loud muffler.

On Sept. 18 at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to the scene of Hamilton Road and Little Grey Road for a report of a pedestrian injured after being struck by a car.

The pedestrian later died of his injuries, and has since been identified as 29-year-old Jibin Benoy, a Fanshawe student originally from India.

Benoy was biking home after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery when the hit-and-run occurred.

Investigators ask anyone who was on Hamilton Road on Sept. 18 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., or who has dash cam, residential or business video that could assist with the investigation to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.