Oxford County OPP are on the lookout for a man known as “Cody” after an alleged assault and robbery on Broadway in Tillsonburg.

Police say the altercation took place just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday April 12. A police investigation revealed two adult men involved in the incident had met earlier in the evening. They then became involved in a physical altercation in the walking trail behind the Burger King restaurant on Broadway. Police say the suspect assaulted the victim and demanded money. The suspect obtained a small amount of money and then ran southbound on Broadway, say police.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation and reported it to police.

The suspect is identified as a white man who goes by the name Cody. He’s roughly 6 feet tall and 25 to 35 years old. He has dark, medium length curly hair and was last wearing a grey sweatshirt and jeans – and is possibly missing an upper tooth.

The investigation is continuing.

Any person with information regarding the person responsible for this incident should contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.