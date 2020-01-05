LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery.

Police say around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, a man walked into a downtown convenience store with a weapon and demanded cash.

The clerk was not injured.

The suspect fled and was last seen running north on East Street.

The K9 unit was not able to track down the suspect.

He is described as white, 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 5'10 to 6' tall with a thin build and a reddish-blonde goatee.

Call police if you have information.