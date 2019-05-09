

CTV London





Police are asking for public help to locate 27-year-old Tevin Haidar of London, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges.

Investigators say over the last two months, five people have been asked or forced to deposit a cheque into an ATM and then withdraw the cash for the suspect.

There was violence involved in some incidents, police say, but none of the victims, who range in age from 20 to 70 years old, was injured.

Haidar is wanted on 14 charges including; robbery, robbery with violence, uttering forged documents, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

Officials say Haidar is considered dangerous, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.