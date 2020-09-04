Advertisement
Suspect sought in attempted abduction in Forest, Ont.
In this Feb. 28, 2011, the Chrysler logo is displayed on a new 2011 Chrysler Sebring at a dealership in Burlingame, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP are looking for a suspect after they say a man tried to force a 16-year-old boy into the back of a vehicle in the town of Forest, Ont.
Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Prince Street.
The teen was able to escape.
The suspect is described as white, five-feet-ten-inches to six-feet tall, with a medium build, tanned complexion, black hair with a moustache and goatee, and wearing a plain red shirt with black track pants.
The suspect’s car is described as a red or maroon Chrysler Sebring with limo tints, flat silver or grey rims, with a dreamcatcher hanging from the rearview mirror.
Call OPP if you have any information at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.