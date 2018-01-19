

CTV London





Sarnia police say a cab driver was robbed at knife point.

Police were called around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to Capel Street.

The taxi driver told officers he was flagged down in the area of London Road and Finch Drive. The man asked the cab driver to drive him to the 200 block of Capel Street.

Police say that once the location was reached, the suspect raised a knife to the driver’s throat and asked for money.

Police say the driver was not injured but the suspect left the vehicle with a quantity of cash.

They say the suspect was wearing dark clothing with a black hood over his head.

The hooded coat was possibly made of wool or some other soft fabric.

The man was carrying a black backpack and is believed to be of average build and about 5-foot-11.

The suspect ran northbound on Capel Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-344-8861, extension 6203 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.