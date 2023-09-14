Suspect sought following assault
The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an assault.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Police said a stranger entered a woman’s home near Bond and Beverley Streets, but fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim, a 22-year-old female, did not sustain any injuries.
The suspect is described as being 5’8 with a muscular build, dressed in all black, and was wearing a ski mask and black gloves.
Police said the suspect likely has a cut on his finger from the assault.
Police are looking for surveillance footage or doorbell video from the area.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
