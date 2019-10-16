Featured
Suspect sought after vehicle fire in east London parking lot
A suspect sought in connection with a suspicious fire in London, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 is seen in these images released by the London Police Service.
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:00PM EDT
London police are looking for female suspect in connection with a suspicious fire in a fast food restaurant parking lot on Monday.
The vehicle fire happened around 11:55 p.m. in a parking lot at 959 Hamilton Road in the city's east end.
Investigators say a woman allegedly ignited a newspaper and threw it under two unoccupied vehicles parked in the lot.
No one was injured but one vehicle sustained minor damage.
Police are asking for public help to locate a suspect described as a Caucasian female, between 25 and 35 years old, with brown hair and a medium build.
She was wearing a dark jacket with a white floral pattern, black pants, white running shoes, and carrying a black backpack at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.