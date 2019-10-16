London police are looking for female suspect in connection with a suspicious fire in a fast food restaurant parking lot on Monday.

The vehicle fire happened around 11:55 p.m. in a parking lot at 959 Hamilton Road in the city's east end.

Investigators say a woman allegedly ignited a newspaper and threw it under two unoccupied vehicles parked in the lot.

No one was injured but one vehicle sustained minor damage.

Police are asking for public help to locate a suspect described as a Caucasian female, between 25 and 35 years old, with brown hair and a medium build.

She was wearing a dark jacket with a white floral pattern, black pants, white running shoes, and carrying a black backpack at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.