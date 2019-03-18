

CTV London





Sarnia police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after an incident at a convenience store.

Around 4:40 Saturday morning police say a male entered the store at Exmouth and Capel streets.

He appeared to be carrying a hatchet and demanded money before he fled with some cash, according to investigators.

He was wearing a black hoodie or jacket and had part of his face concealed with a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.