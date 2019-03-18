Featured
Suspect sought after armed robbery at Sarnia store
Sarnia police released these images of a suspect sought in a convenience store robbery in the city on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
CTV London
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 1:11PM EDT
Sarnia police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after an incident at a convenience store.
Around 4:40 Saturday morning police say a male entered the store at Exmouth and Capel streets.
He appeared to be carrying a hatchet and demanded money before he fled with some cash, according to investigators.
He was wearing a black hoodie or jacket and had part of his face concealed with a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.