

CTV London





London police are asking for help to identify a suspect after a robbery at a sporting goods store in the Masonville area on Friday evening.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. a man entered the National Sports store at 1735 Richmond Street, selected a number of items and attempted to leave without paying.

When an employee tried to stop him, the suspect reportedly brandished a small knife and fled.

He is described as a male, Caucasian, approximately 5’8” tall, between 20-25 years of age, with a goatee or moustache and brown-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a black-coloured jacket over a black and gold-coloured New Orleans Saints football jersey with the number “88” partially visible on the front.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.