Suspect recovers from gunshot wound after robbery

Police in London, Ont. have charged two men after a robbery in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

According to police, two victims were approached by two suspects around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. The suspects demanded cash and the keys to the vehicle and one of the suspects was armed with a firearm.

Both suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle before colliding with two unoccupied vehicles parked in the area.

One of the suspects was injured while attempting to flee the scene when the firearm went off inside the vehicle.

Around 12 a.m., police found and arrested one of the suspects who was being treated at hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and about two hours later, the second suspect was found and arrested in the area of Wavell Street and Kiwanis Park Drive.

As part of the investigation, two firearms and the stolen vehicle were recovered.

A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old man, both from London, Ont., are charged with multiple offences including