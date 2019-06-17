On the evening of Saturday June 15, Sarnia police were called to the 400 block of Davis Street.

At approximately 10:30 pm, officers were informed by the complainant that the suspect, who had broken into the residence, may have a gun.

The intruder, who was under the influence of an unknown substance was still in the residence when police arrived. He was located in the kitchen of the residence. At that time, officers handcuffed the suspect and arrested him for break and enter.

The agitated suspect blocked the door to prevent the officers from taking him to their cruiser. In doing so, the officers fell down a set of stairs while trying to remove the intruder from the property.

A chase perused as the handcuffed suspect ran from the officers on the scene. The suspect broke into another residence in the 500 block of Cromwell Street where, with the assistance of other officers, he was taken into custody.

The accused is a 22 year old male, facing two counts of break and enter, one count of resist of arrest, one count of escape lawful custody, and two counts of mischief.

The officer involved in the altercation sustained injuries including a fractured ankle.

A gun was not located or believed to be present at this time.