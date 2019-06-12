

London police are asking the public for help to identify a pharmacy robbery suspect.

Police say the man attended a drug store at Huron and Adelaide streets around 11:20 a.m. on May 26th.

He reportedly told the pharmacist that he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

He fled with some prescription medication.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as white, around 30 years old, 6’ foot tall with a heavy build.

He had a dark beard and was wearing a black baseball cap, grey hooded sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.