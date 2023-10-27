LONDON
London

    • Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified

    London police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to a robbery at White Oaks Mall on Wednesday.

    Trent Thorne, 23, of London is charged by way of warrant with armed robbery.

    Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

    Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery. 

