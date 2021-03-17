Advertisement
Suspect in custody after reports of gunfire in west London
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 10:18PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:32AM EDT
London police on scene on Berkshire Drive investigating shots fired on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is in police custody after he allegedly fired a gun in a west London neighbourhood.
Police were called to the 800 block of Berkshire Drive around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after numerous 911 calls.
A number of officers attended the area and the man was arrested without incident.
There were no reported injuries.
Police remained on scene Thursday morning. Officers have blocked off Berkshire Drive from Old Wonderland Road to Robin Road as the investigation continues.