LONDON, ONTARIO -- A London man is in police custody after he allegedly fired a gun in a west London neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 800-block of Berkshire Drive around 9 pm on Wednesday after numerous 911 calls.

A number of officers attended the area and the man was arrested without incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Police remain on scene. Officers have blocked off Berkshire Drive from Old Wonderland Road to Robin Road as the investigation continues.