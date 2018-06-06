Featured
Suspect in custody after BMO robbed at Dundas and Wellington
BMO at Wellington and Dundas (Google)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:30AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 4:40PM EDT
London police have a suspect in custody following a mid-morning downtown bank robbery.
Around 9:50 a.m., a man entered the BMO at Wellington and Dundas and demanded cash from a teller.
The robber claimed he had a weapon, but none was seen.
He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
On Wednesday afternoon, police announced they had arrested a suspect.
Police plan to release more details on Thursday.
Contact police if you have any information.