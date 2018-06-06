

London police have a suspect in custody following a mid-morning downtown bank robbery.

Around 9:50 a.m., a man entered the BMO at Wellington and Dundas and demanded cash from a teller.

The robber claimed he had a weapon, but none was seen.

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

On Wednesday afternoon, police announced they had arrested a suspect.

Police plan to release more details on Thursday.

