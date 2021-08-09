LONDON, ONT. -- While visitation services were being held Monday for Josue Silva, 19, one of the accused in his death was making another appearance in a London courtroom.

Silva was shot to death on July 31 while at a large party in the Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross area.

Meanwhile in court, Emily Altmann, also 19, was remanded in custody until her next appearance on Friday.

She is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in Silva's death.

Two others were also arrested over the weekend, Dylan Schapp,19, and 20-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra are also charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Schapp and Guerra Guerra are also scheduled to make court appearances later this week.

The police investigation into the incident is continuing.