Featured
Suspect in 2018 armed gas station robbery behind bars
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 3:13PM EDT
A Fordwich, Ont. man has been arrested following a year-long investigation into a gas station robbery near Harriston.
On July 20, 2018 a masked man walked into a gas station on Highway 9 between Harriston and Clifford brandishing a shotgun and demanding cash.
Following a year’s worth of tips and an ongoing investigation, police have finally arrested a suspect in relation to the robbery.
The 25-year-old has been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was being held in police custody pending bail.
OPP investigators are still looking for more information on this robbery.