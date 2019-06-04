

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Fordwich, Ont. man has been arrested following a year-long investigation into a gas station robbery near Harriston.

On July 20, 2018 a masked man walked into a gas station on Highway 9 between Harriston and Clifford brandishing a shotgun and demanding cash.

Following a year’s worth of tips and an ongoing investigation, police have finally arrested a suspect in relation to the robbery.

The 25-year-old has been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was being held in police custody pending bail.

OPP investigators are still looking for more information on this robbery.