Suspect identified in weekend Bonaventure Drive shooting: LPS

London police have identified a suspect who’s wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting in east London from over the weekend, and are requesting the public’s help in locating him.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), members of the LPS Major Crime Unit have identified a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred on Saturday on Bonaventure Drive, located near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Trafalgar Street.

As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Mickey Lacourse of London, Ont. has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Breach of probation

London police were on scene of an investigation at a townhouse on Bonaventure Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The shooting incident originally occurred on Saturday, but police were not contacted until the following day.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call in relation to a welfare check of an individual on Bonaventure Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered evidence that an individual had been injured in the parking lot, but could not locate a victim.

Police say that during the course of the investigation it was learned that an adult male was in hospital with “significant injuries.”

Lacourse has not yet been located by police, and are asking the public to help locate his whereabouts.

If seen, police ask members of the public to call 9-1-1 and to not approach him.