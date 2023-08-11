Suspect identified in violent south end carjacking

London police are appealing to the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man and attempted to run the victim over with his own stolen vehicle on Thursday evening.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, a civilian contacted police to report than an acquaintance had stabbed him and stolen his vehicle from a parking lot located in the area of Highbury Avenue South and Wilton Grove Road.

London police said after the suspect entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle, he drove the vehicle towards the victim multiple times in an effort to hit him.

Police later located the victim with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and he was transported to hospital by paramedics.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., police located the unoccupied stolen vehicle in the area of Wellington Road and Exeter Road.

A knife was also recovered.

On Friday, London police issued an update that the suspect male has since been identified as 33-year-old Lynton Williams of London.

The following charges have been laid by way of warrant of arrest:

Aggravated assault

Armed robbery

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Williams is described as male, Black, tall, with long braids. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, long shorts, and safety-style shoes/boots.

The accused has not been located at this time. London police are asking members of the public to call 9-1-1 if he is seen.