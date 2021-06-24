LONDON, ONT. -- London police have now identified the suspect of a serious assault that was caught on video.

Police say the assault happened June 5 in a park on Thames Street.

According to police a woman was assaulted by another woman and left with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The victim did not know who the suspect was.

Police have obtained a video taken of the assault and have released pictures of the suspect. Nearly an hour after being released the suspect was identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).