London police are thanking the public for their help in identifying a female suspect sought in connection with a suspicious fire in a fast food restaurant parking lot on Monday.

The vehicle fire happened around 11:55 p.m. in a parking lot at 959 Hamilton Road in the city's east end.

Investigators say a woman allegedly ignited a newspaper and threw it under two unoccupied vehicles parked in the lot.

No one was injured but one vehicle sustained minor damage.

Police had been asking for public help to locate the suspect, and within hours of releasing several photos, say she has been identified.